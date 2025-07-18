SDLP leader nominates Francesca Albanese for Nobel Peace Prize

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has nominated Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was made in recognition of her courageous and unwavering commitment to human rights, international law and peace in the face of the harrowing genocide taking place against Palestinians.

Members of Parliament, individually or in groups, are among those eligible to nominate for the Nobel Prize.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: “Francesca Albanese has demonstrated exceptional moral clarity and dedication in her role as Special Rapporteur. In a time of escalating violence, suffering, and political intransigence, she has consistently advocated for the rights of voiceless Palestinian civilians, insisting on the application of international law without double standards.

“She has shown extraordinary integrity and bravery in documenting grave violations of international law against Palestinians and in calling for accountability and justice in the face of immense political pressure.

“At a time when so many choose to willingly look the other way at the humanitarian disaster in Gaza she has fearlessly stood with victims of war and genocide when others have shamefully remained silent and international powers have failed to act.

“Her voice has brought hope to the many who have been dehumanized and should be the rallying call to all of us never to give up speaking out against such horrors and injustices and the reminder that international law is a legal framework and moral yardstick which countries should uphold and defend. She should undoubtedly be the recipient of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize".