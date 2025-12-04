A BELFAST councillor has said he will not be deterred from carrying out his duties after receiving a sinister threat identifying him as a “legitimate target”.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has reported the threat to the PSNI. It comes days after a group claiming to be republicans threatened politicians in the Newry, Mourne and Down area as “legitimate targets”.

Posting on X, the Lisnasharragh councillor said: “Earlier, a threat identifying me as a ‘legitimate target’ was brought to my attention, separate to threats issued this week to colleagues in Newry, Mourne & Down. I’ve just left Musgrave Street Police Station after reporting details. I won’t be deterred from working for Belfast.”

It’s not known if the threat is linked to this week’s protests in Belfast after councillors voted to fly the Palestinian flag over City Hall on Tuesday. The move was backed by Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Greens, People Before Profit, and one Independent.

Speaking after the vote, Cllr de Faoite said: “The SDLP supported a proposal to fly the Palestinian flag at Belfast City Hall in solidarity with those suffering in Gaza, and the gesture was the will of the elected members of council. It is deeply disappointing that unionist parties and others decided to use this issue to fuel their ongoing culture war approach to politics.



“SDLP councillors want to focus on the issues that matter to people across our city. This was a simple gesture of solidarity that was turned into something else for political purposes. The flag should have flown on Saturday and we could have spent last night dealing with the many other important motions before council.



“It is deeply concerning that certain parties and politicians are allowing themselves to be influenced by bad faith actors and stirring up tensions in local communities. There is a real sense that some are intent on obstructing the work of local councils. I would appeal for leadership and calm and urge councillors to get back to delivering for the people who elected them.”