Sean found dead in Spanish pool after early morning swim

TRAGEDY: Sean McAleenan (47) who died while on holiday in Spain

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast man following his sudden death whilst on holiday in Spain.

Sean McAleenan (47), from Somerton Park was discovered in the pool of a hotel in the Costa Dorado area early last Tuesday morning (August 9).

The much-loved stepfather had gone for a swim and was seen swimming lengths in the pool.

However a short time later his body was discovered by two holidaymakers who pulled him from the pool.

Despite efforts by paramedics, Mr McAleenan could not be saved.

It is understood Sean was on holiday with his partner, Maeve and her children when the tragedy happened.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Anna-Lee McAleenan said the family was "living a nightmare".

"Sean was my uncle, my grandmother's only son and my mother's only brother," she said.

"Sean was a bubbly outgoing character who absolutely loved to be centre of attention in every social gathering.

"He was very much into horses, rock music and country music.

"Sean was loved and well thought of by everyone around him.

"It honestly feels like we are living in a nightmare at the moment trying to get him home to us to give him the send off he deserves."

The Directors and members of The Northern Ireland Standardbred Association also paid tribute, sending their deepest sympathy to Maeve and family and to the McAleenan family on the passing of Sean McAleenan.

"Our thoughts are with whole family circle at this sad time. Condolences from the NISA branch of the Harness Racing Family," they added.