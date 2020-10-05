Security review after damage to church

SACRED Heart Parish say they will review security footage at Our Lady’s Church in Deanby Gardens after windows were damaged.

The church was closed on grounds of health and safety initially in October 2017 following a full risk assessment.

The assessment revealed “due to the condition of electrics, ingress of rainwater and the deteriorated condition of the church building.” decisive action was required and the assessment recommended “with immediate effect the building cease being used.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Down and Connor said: “The safety and welfare of all parishioners is the highest of priorities for Sacred Heart Parish and the Diocese of Down and Connor.

“Sacred Heart Parish can confirm that a window of Our Lady’s Church received minor damage over recent days.

“There are no indications at this stage that the breakage of the window panels was a result of criminal action but the parish will review security footage from the location.

“The window is in the process of being secured.”