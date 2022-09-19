West Belfast coffee shop closes early due to bumper bank holiday sales

RUN OFF THEIR FEET: Glen Road based Seven Coffee have had to shut early due to phenomenal sales as other businesses closed for the Queen's funeral

GLEN Road based Seven Coffee have been forced to shut early this afternoon after selling out of stock as customers flocked through their doors this bank holiday.

With most businesses closed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Seven Coffee were one of only a handful of places within the city where customers could get their caffeine fix.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the dog-friendly cafe's owner, Seainty Ní Chorraidh said that they have been blown away by how busy they were.

"This has been our busiest day since we opened and we have served triple the number of customers that we would on our normal busy days.

"We would normally be busy on a Sunday as practically nowhere within West Belfast is open but today, with everywhere else closed we have been bombarded with customers and have been run off our feet.

"Today has been record-breaking for us."

Seainty told us that customers old and new were keen to try their specials alongside their ever popular coffee offering.

"We have sold out of nearly everything and as we are trying to close, people keep flocking through the doors," she added.

COFFEE: Loyal customers have flocked to the Glen Road business to get their caffeine fix

Since opening in April 2021, Seven Coffee have become a huge hit on the West Belfast coffee shop circuit.

In addition to their coffee, the establishment have attracted rave reviews of their food offering including bacon and sausage baps, filled croissants, scones, granola pots alongside their full deli counter which offer toasties, sandwiches, ciabattas and soups.