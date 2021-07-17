Seven days to celebrate seven continents as Belfast Mela returns

BELFAST MELA LAUNCH: Nisha Tandon, Director of ArtsEkta and founder of the Belfast Mela, with dancers Dona DasGupta and Lauren Crudden, U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul O’Reilly

BELFAST Mela, the North's largest cultural diversity festival is set to return to the city next month.

A wonderful line-up of music, dance, cookery, visual art, theatre and wellbeing from around the world is planned, led by artists and performers who have made here their home, running from Monday, August 23 until Sunday, August 29.

For a week, the magic of the 15th Mela will be brought to outdoor spaces and venues across each part of Belfast as well as the city centre with events to celebrate cultural diversity.

Highlights include a Silk Road Supper Club evening celebrating food and traditions of our newer communities; a Caribbean Carnival night; the first Global Ceili of its kind in the city, fusing together Irish trad, Indian and Chinese dance; a spectacular Luminate large scale outdoor lighting event in CS Lewis Square; Taste the World at St George’s Market; lunchtime tasting tours; a beautiful evening of Sufi Music at St Anne’s Cathedral; and Wonder Walks, an immersive family storytelling experience.

A spectacular free outdoor cinema event is also being planned with showings of the Danny Boyle classic Slumdog Millionaire together with live Bollywood dance from ArtsEkta’s South Asian Dance Academy and an Indian Summer BBQ on August 28 and 29.

Over seven days we’re transforming the whole city into a wonderland of music, dance, food, theatre and art!@nisha_tandon explains our new plans for 2021 here: https://t.co/r02DzT1l8v pic.twitter.com/JUdPQj5tJK — Arts Ekta (@artsektaNI) July 9, 2021

U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul O’Reilly will also host a spectacular free ‘Mini Mela’ celebration on August 28, transforming the city centre into a global village with a pop-up programme of music, dance and art, as current Covid restrictions make a return to Botanic Gardens for the traditional Mela format unworkable until 2022.



Nisha Tandon, founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta, said: “Seven is a very special number for this year’s Belfast Mela Festival, with the seven continents and the seven seas we decided to put on seven days of Mela to reflect Northern Ireland’s growing diverse communities from all over the world.

"Following our successful Virtual Mela at Home last year which attracted an audience of over a quarter of million people worldwide, we are optimistic that given the current vaccine roll out in Northern Ireland we will be able to put on a series of wonderful events across the city this August.

"While it will not be possible again this year to hold the large scale event at Botanic Gardens which normally attracts in excess of 30,000 people, we want to make sure the joy and positivity for which the Belfast Mela is renowned reaches as many people as possible while respecting current public health guidance as we emerge from the pandemic cautiously.

"Therefore, we are planning a week-long programme this Summer, with exciting events being organised in a variety of venues and public places in different parts of the city which everyone can enjoy in a safe and responsible way. Audiences can look forward to a spectacular return of Mela at Botanic Gardens in 2022.”

Tickets for selected Belfast Mela events are available to book now via the website.

Full details of the complete Belfast Mela 2021 programme will be announced in early August.

All events are subject to licence and may change at short notice based on updates to public health guidance.