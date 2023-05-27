A host of South Belfast beauty businesses scoop awards

SEVEN South Belfast beauty businesses scooped awards at the prestigious NI Beauty Excellence Awards which took place at the weekend.

Radiance Beauty and Day Spa, based on the Lisburn Road, stole the show, claiming a total of three awards in Skincare Salon/Clinic of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and Beauty Business of the Year.

The seven businesses from South Belfast announced as winners in this year’s Awards were:

Radiance Beauty and Day Spa – Winner of Skincare Salon/Clinic of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and Beauty Business of the Year.

Aspire Aesthetics NI – Winner of Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator/Training Provider of the Year.

Dr Bonny Clinic – Winner of Aesthetics Clinic to Watch.

Hair by Ciaran – Winner of Hair Salon of the Year.

The Laser Clinic NI – Winner Specialist Salon or Clinic of the Year.

Beauty Ink by R.D. – Highly Commended Certificate for Semi or Permanent Make-up Specialist of the Year.

Beyond Skin Clinic – Highly Commended Certificate for Team of the Year

Speaking of the awards, event organiser and owner of Weir Events, Sarah Weir said: “It has been a privilege to bring back these wonderful awards again which just keep getting bigger and better.

"They are an opportunity to recognise and showcase the diverse range of talent and innovation of the ever-growing beauty industry in Northern Ireland. I can’t wait for next year’s awards already.

“We received a record number of entries which is a demonstration of the booming beauty industry in Northern Ireland as well as the passion and determination of so many of our industry professionals. Congratulations to all of our winners, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”

The awards, which were once again hosted by TV star Pamela Ballantine, took place at the Crowne Plaza.