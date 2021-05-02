Sharon's lifesaving cancer bid just £11k short of target

A WEST Belfast mother-of-two is just £11,000 short of a £50,000 target to fund revolutionary treatment for her life-threatening cancer.

In January, Sharon Rooney (37) from the Falls Road received the devastating news that her cancer had returned, just months after being given the all-clear. Sharon’s cancer has now metastasized to her liver, stomach and spine.

Sharon's family have turned to the Hope4Cancer treatment centre in Mexico as the best hope for prolonging her life and set a fundraising target of £50,000 to fund travel and treatment.

Just over £39,000 has now been raised for the appeal.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Sharon’s sister, Lisa who says support from the public has been "unbelievable".

“A massive thank you to everyone who has donated to Sharon’s fund and who took the time to share and like her page," she said.

“We really really appreciate the community's support. In just less than a week we have reached over £39k which is unbelievable. Sharon wants to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart for the kind messages of support and for the donations."

And Lisa says the entire community has stepped up for Sharon.

“The local community has been amazing in getting behind her fight against this terrible disease. Sharon and her family have been overwhelmed by this generosity and kindness and we remain positive that Sharon can overcome this cancer."

The family is asking for donations to continue until they hit the £50,000 target.

Lisa says her sister has shown ‘determination’ and ‘strength’ in her cancer battle.

“Sharon is a beautiful young woman, a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a friend, but most importantly a mother of two very young children, thirteen-year-old Grace and two-year-old Cadain.

“She has constantly demonstrated determination and strength with the one goal of being there for her children and watching them grow up."

In February 2020 Sharon received the devastating news that she had breast cancer after finding a lump in her left breast. Sharon was then told that this was Triple Negative Breast cancer, which is one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, dealing Sharon with a really poor prognosis.

“She underwent gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy," explains Lisa. "Having found out that she carries the BRCA1 gene Sharon made the decision to have a double mastectomy to further her chance of survival so that she can be there for her children.

“In September 2020, Sharon received the most amazing news that her fight had been all worthwhile as she received the all clear from her consultant allowing her to start thinking about the future and creating stability once again for her two young children. In mid-January 2021, however, Sharon was dealt the heartbreaking news that her cancer had returned."

Lisa said all donations are deeply-appreciated by both Sharon and her family.