Tributes paid to Sheila Burns (59)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast woman who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Sheila Burns (59), from Marsden Gardens, off the Antrim Road formerly worked at Duncairn Medical Practice in Duncairn Gardens.

Nuala McErlane, a friend and colleague from the surgery, said: "The partners and staff in Duncairn Medical Practice are deeply saddened by the death of our esteemed friend and colleague Sheila Burns.

"Sheila was a practice nurse in our surgery until 2021. She was a dedicated and loyal member of staff who had the needs of the patients at the forefront of her career.

"She was instrumental in providing care to the local community. We all know our patients missed her greatly when she retired and they will be saddened by this news.

"We are a close -nit practice team and although she was the sister of Dr Burns and aunt to Fiona, she was like family to all the staff.

"Sheila will always be one of us and we will miss her so much.

"Sending our love and heartfelt sympathy to the entire Burns family. May she rest in peace."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Cancer Lifeline, based in Alliance Avenue. You can donate here.