Sign up for Lenadoon Community Counselling fundraiser

A FUNDRAISING drive has begun for the Lenadoon Community Counselling Service, which offers vital support to those experiencing mental health difficulties.

Lenadoon Community Forum and Glen Parent Youth Group will be hosting a fundraising walk and talk in Colin Glen Forest Park on Sunday, September 10 to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day and they're urging anyone considering taking part to get to work their sponsorship.

The walk will raise funding for the counselling service and also encourage people to get out and about and talking about their mental health.

Kate Scullion of Lenadoon Counselling Service said: "We are looking for people, businesses and sporting and community groups to take part in the walk, which will not only raise much-needed funds for Lenadoon Counselling Service but will also encourage everyone to get out and walk and talk about how they are feeling.

"Our counselling service launched in 1998 and we provide one-to-one counselling services to adults and young people from age 16 in a community setting where they can be seen by our fully trained professional counsellors. All our sessions are free of charge and we also offer an emergency weekend service for anyone in crisis on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm and we can do face to face appointments from 12pm to 4pm."

Kate continued: "Over the last few years we have had our funding reduced by over 50 per cent by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and therefore we're trying to raise much needed funding as the counselling services we provide are free of charge."

Sponsor sheets are available from Courtney or Kate at Lenadoon Counselling Service on 02890 600641 or you can call into the Offices at 124 Stewartstown Road (above the Coffee House) or you make a donation by Paypal here.