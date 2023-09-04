Simon Byrne quits as Chief Constable

CHIEF Constable Simon Byrne has announced his resignation after an emergency Policing Board meeting this afternoon.

Policing Board members accepted his resignation on Monday. It comes just days after Mr Byrne refused to step down amid mounting unionist pressure for him to go.



Last week the High Court ruled that two police officers were unlawfully disciplined when making an arrest in 2021 at a commemoration to mark the anniversary of five Catholics murdered by the UFF at Sean Graham bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in 1992. The arrest of one of the survivors of the atrocity took place during a small gathering of family members during Covid restrictions.



Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision to discipline the two officers was made after pressure from Sinn Féin. Something which the party has denied.



After a bruising Policing Board meeting on Thursday, Simon Byrne made it clear that he was not considering his position and was considering appealing the High Court decision.

Latest: Policing Board chair reads Simon Byrne statement on his resignation as chief constable.https://t.co/qopkyFrDvW pic.twitter.com/wA9emZt89b — UTV Live News (@UTVNews) September 4, 2023

In a statement issued by the Policing Board Simon Byrne said: "The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned.

"Regardless of the rights and wrongs it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.

"Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship."

Sinn Féin policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said the appointment of a new Chief Constable is an opportunity to refocus on the task of building a police service that serves and has the confidence of the entire community.

“There is clearly a job of work to be done by the incoming senior policing team and their leadership to rebuild confidence with staff and civilian workers and the wider public," said Mr Kelly.

“There is also a job of work for those on the Policing Board whose role it is to hold the police service to account. Sinn Féin will continue to engage in that work positively to deliver further necessary change.

“The public deserve fair, good and accountable policing. The PSNI must deliver this with the community.”

Simon Byrne made the right decision today, but the fundamental issues within the PSNI remain. There’s a real crisis in the recruitment and retention of of Catholics.



The PSNI must reflect the community it serves.



DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the Chief Constable's decision to resign.

"The resignation of the Chief Constable is not an end in itself, but merely an opportunity to make a fresh start in rebuilding that lost confidence both inside and outside the PSNI," he said. "At a time when officers are holding the line amidst unprecedented budget cuts it was the minimum necessary to send a message that the organisation is listening to widely held concerns.

"The focus now must be on the future of policing in Northern Ireland and ensuring we have efficient, effective policing which everyone can have confidence is impartial in its actions.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Byrne made the right decision in resigning, but added that the PSNI "must reflect the community it serves", calling for 50-50 recruitment of Catholics and Protestants to be reinstated.