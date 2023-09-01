Policing row grows as Byrne refuses to resign and considers appeal

CHIEF Constable Simon Byrne is refusing to step down amid mounting unionist pressure for him to go following a marathon six hour Policing Board meeting – and growing tension within police ranks.



The Police Federation (PFNI) has expressed “disbelief and anger” among its members that the Chief Constable may appeal the High Court decision that two officers were unlawfully disciplined when making an arrest in 2021 at a small commemoration to the five Sean Graham bookmakers victims during Covid restrictions.



Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision to discipline the two officers was made after pressure from Sinn Féin.



Sinn Féin’s policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly MLA, however, has denied any pressure from the party, adding that at “no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Féin would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board”.

From the High Court judgement on the Ormeau Road case. Quite an eye-opening couple of paragraphs about the disparity between the police radio logs and the affidavits, none of which I gleaned from media coverage. Things are seldom black and white, much as we're assured they are. pic.twitter.com/ZStDR4mCaE — Squinter (@squinteratn) August 31, 2023

Since the judgement the DUP have been calling for the Chief Constable to resign – a call which has now been echoed by the UUP.



After a bruising Policing Board meeting on Thursday, Simon Byrne made it clear that he was not considering his position.

“The Deputy Chief Constable and I spent several hours today in discussions with the Northern Ireland Policing Board surrounding the events of 5th and 6th February 2021," he said.



“I highlighted that after carefully reviewing the full judgment, I sought further advice.

After consideration, the question of an appeal is live. Further public commentary around the matter is not appropriate at this stage.”

Responding, PFNI chair Liam Kelly said: “Our members and representatives have already expressed disbelief and anger at the hugely disappointing and unexpected statement from the Chief Constable.

"This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further, and once again, the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully. It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned.

"I had hoped to refrain from saying anything publicly until the extraordinary meeting of my Executive Central Committee next Wednesday. However, such is the outrage that has been expressed by the rank and file, on behalf of the two officers and my colleagues, I feel I have no other option but to call it out – in short, I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry."

The latest pressure on Mr Byrne comes just weeks after a series of data blunders revealed the names and places of work of officers and civilian members of staff.