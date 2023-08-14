Gerry Kelly threat appears alongside information claimed to be from PSNI data breach

NORTH Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned threats made against him after information said to be connected to the recent PSNI data breach was posted on the walls opposite Sinn Féin's Falls Road offices.

A series of posters on the wall contained images of the data – but with officers' names redacted. Attached to the information was a photo of Mr Kelly alongside a threatening message saying 'Gerry We know who your mates are.'

If the information on the poster is verified as having been sourced from the data breach, it would be the first confirmation of a claim by dissidents to have obtained the officers' personal information.

SINISTER: The posters on the wall and the threatening message to Gerry Kelly

The PSNI has been plunged into crisis after the surnames, initials, rank and station of 10,000 serving PSNI officers and civilian staff were mistakenly put up online. Hours after news of the breach broke, police revealed a further tranche of information had been lost when a laptop, radio and documents were stolen on July 6 from a senior police officer's car, which had been parked in Newtownabbey. The PSNI is potentially facing a huge bill with compensation and increased security claims expected from its staff and the prospect of heavy fines and penalties from the Information Commissioner.

Mr Kelly, who is Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Policing and sits on the Policing Board, said he's reported the threat to the PSNI.

“This is a very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me," he said. "Even more sinister, this is a very public indication that dissidents do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document. It therefore represents a very real threat to the officers and the civilian staff involved.

"I have of course reported this incident to the PSNI and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring that information forward.

"Sinn Féin represents the vast majority of people in the nationalist community and we will certainly not be intimidated by dissident groups who have virtually no support and who offer nothing but disruption and threats in an attempt to make themselves relevant. They should disband and end their anti-community activities."

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that some redacted information from the Tuesday, 8th August data breach has allegedly been posted on a wall in West Belfast today, Monday, 14th August.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter.

“From the outset we have been planning for this potential development and that plan is now being put into place. We recognise the impact this may have on our officers, staff and their families and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains our priority and we have reminded them of their personal safety and security both on and off duty.”