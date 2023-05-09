Sinn Féin on course to be largest party in local government

SINN Féin councillors will work for all, party President Mary-Lou McDonald pledged during the party's manifesto launch on Tuesday.

The party currently have 18 councillors in Belfast and will be hoping to make gains over their main rivals the DUP who have 15 councillors. Sinn Féin will be hoping for an increased number of councillors and vote share due to the DUP's continuing boycott of Stormont which has brought local government at the Executive level to a halt for over a year.

Recent opinion polls suggest the party is on course to increase its representation across the North's 11 council's next Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto, Mary Lou McDonald said: “People want politics to work for them and their families. They want investment in a health system that works, the very best childcare and education and strong local services. They want economic opportunities realised so that our young people can have a good future.

“They want the Executive working, they want government for all and they want Michelle O’Neill to lead the Executive as First Minister working for all, delivering for all."

Speaking about the importance of councils at a time when the DUP are boycotting Stormont and weeks after the Tory 'punishment budget', Ms McDonald said: "We are now 12 months on from the Assembly election with the DUP continuing to block a new Executive being formed while Tory austerity is devastating public services and progress is stalled.

“This puts an even greater importance on the council election on 18th May.

“It is an opportunity to endorse positive leadership at a time when we need it most and to work together to deliver real change.

“It is an opportunity to support a party that is ready to get the Assembly and Executive up and running.

“It is an opportunity to elect people rooted in the community to represent local needs, deliver strong local services and get the job done.

“Sinn Féin’s goal of becoming the largest party in local government for the first time is not about seats in councils, it’s about what you do when you have that strength.

“It’s time to work together. It is time to build a better future for all.”

Sinn Féin’s Local Council Election Manifesto was launched today in Newry.



— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) May 9, 2023

The party's manifesto focuses on promising to support local businesses, strengthen workers rights, improve travel infrastructure and develop environmentally sustainable services.