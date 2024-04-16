Sinn Féin ministers meet IFA and GAA to discuss Euro 2028 opportunities

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has said the positive impact of Euro 2028 on the local economy cannot be underestimated – after a meeting with GAA and Irish Football Association (IFA) officials today.

Mr Murphy was joined by Sinn Féin party colleague and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald at the meeting.

Casement Park has been selected as one of ten venues in Ireland and Britain to host the UEFA Euro 2028 tournament, however, the final cost of building the much-delayed stadium has yet to be established. The 34,500 capacity venue will host Northern Ireland games if they qualify for the finals.

In February the GAA began work to clear the site while UEFA officials have also visited the Andersonstown venue. The Irish government has pledge €50 million for the redevelopment of the derelict site which has been closed since 2013, but as of yet, there have been no commitments from either Stormont or London to fill any financial black hole.

Speaking after today's meeting, Minister Murphy said: “UEFA Euro 2028 will be the largest ever sporting event to be hosted across these islands. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give our economy a much-needed and welcome boost.”

He added: “Not only is this tournament predicted to generate up to £2.6billion for the Irish and British economies, it is also expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to these shores, as well as a global TV audience of over six billion.”

Minister Murphy added: “The north is well positioned and ready to maximise the opportunities this event will bring in terms of tourism, job creation, increased productivity, sporting legacy and investment.

“I’d like to thank our partners in this project for their continued support and commitment to making UEFA Euro 2028 the great success it can be for this island.”

Minister Archibald added: “Hosting UEFA Euro 2028 presents a huge opportunity. It will inspire our young people, create a sporting legacy and provide a huge tourism and economic boost. I will work with Ministerial colleagues to seize the opportunities this prestigious tournament offers.”