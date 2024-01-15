Freezing conditions set to last for next 24 hours

BIG FREEZE: People woke up to snowy conditions on Monday morning

A WEATHER warning for snow and ice is in place which is set to last until Tuesday morning.

Widespread wintry conditions brought the first big freeze of the year as people woke to freezing temperatures on Monday morning.

Laurence Crilly braves the freezing temperatures outside St Oliver Plunkett Primary School on Monday morning

Snow showers, ice, fog, frosty nights and low daytime temperatures are all forecast in the coming days.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and ice, which started at 3am on Monday and is set to last until 9am on Tuesday.

Northerly winds are forecast to bring showers in from the north coast. These will initially fall as snow over higher ground.

Sleet and rain is expected elsewhere but as colder air moves south across Ireland, snow showers will fall to some lower levels too.

A few centimetres of snow can be expected in lower areas throughout the day, mainly in more northern counties. Ice will then become an additional hazard for all counties into the evening.

A second warning for snow has been issued for the middle of the week.