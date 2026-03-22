NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2

Ballymena 2

At Solitude

RORY HALE’s red card early in the second half provided the turning point as Cliftonville surrendered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with Ballymena United at Solitude on Saturday evening.

The hosts looked to be in control with goals from Sean Robertson and Brian Healy ensuring they were in the ascendancy at the break, but early in the second period Hale tripped Igor Rutkowski, and as well as conceding the penalty was given his marching orders by referee Ben McMaster. Rutkowski swept home from the spot and a deflected James Hood strike ensured the Sky Blues left North Belfast with a point at the conclusion.

Reds' boss Jim Magilton rued his side's wastefulness towards the end of the first half, but was pleased with their character and resilience in the aftermath of Hale’s red card.

“No game is academic, for us it is definitely not. There are big games coming ahead and we are trying to build momentum, which is very important,” Magilton reflected.

“In the first half, I thought we were good. We looked busy, we looked as if we were going to score goals, which was really important. I’ve been slightly critical in the final third. I still think we can tighten up in the final, and be better in the final third.

“We were wasteful towards the end of the first half where we had opportunities 3 v 2 and 2 v 1s and the final ball wasn't good enough. When you go down to ten-men, showing character and resilience, it’s always a massive shift. The players worked their socks off, which they have to do.

“We come away with a point, but there is a sense of disappointment and now we have to weigh up what's going to happen next with Rory.”

Magilton made three changes from his side's 3-0 defeat to Glentoran on Wednesday evening. Jonny Addis and Luke Conlon missed out through injury, whilst Callum McCay dropped to the bench. Into the XI came Aidan Kelly, Josh Kelly and Liam McStravick.

Cliftonville made the ideal start and hit the front within two minutes, Daithi McCallion’s pass back to goalkeeper Bradley Waide was under hit and Sean Robertson nipped in ahead of Waide and rolled the ball to the empty goal to make it 1-0.

After spotting Waide off his line, Rory Hale let fly with an ambitious effort that the Sky Blues' keeper held onto.

United’s first threat came when Fuad Sule drove towards the area and tried to square for Igor Rutkowski, though Shaun Leppard did enough to put the striker off. Then an angled cross from Matthew Clarke was clawed behind by PJ Morrison at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Josh Kelly played a one-two with Rory Hale before playing a low ball into the path of Brian Healy. Healy rolled Stephen O’Donnell and shot low past Waide in the Ballymena goal.

Both goalscorers had quick-fire chances to double their evening's tally. The duo combined and Healy’s shot spun and was gathered by Waide, then 60-seconds later Rory Hale burst forward and slipped in Robertson and his near post attempt was blocked by the foot of the United goalkeeper.

Former Cliftonville youth product Calvin McCurry called Morrison into action before the half concluded but at the break it was one-way traffic at Solitude.

The Sky Blues started the second period much brighter with Aaron Jarvis’ unleashing a shot that Morrison held.

Less than a minute later the visitors had a lifeline. Micheál Glynn passed the ball back to Rory Hale who was caught in possession by Igor Rutkowski. Hale tripped the striker with referee Ben McMaster pointing to the spot and producing a red card to the Reds skipper.

Rutkowski took the resulting penalty and sent Morrison the wrong way to half the deficit and give his side renewed hope.

Midway through the second half the 10-men almost restored their two-goal advantage. Substitute Keevan Hawthorne’s low shot was parried by Waide and Josh Kelly’s resulting throw in was glanced on by Glynn and further on by Healy with the ball hitting the base of the post.

Ballymena made their numerical advantage count and pulled level on the 71st minute. David Toure steered the ball into the path of Rutkowski and he laid the ball into the path of substitute James Hood whose shot was deflected in-off Joseph Toole to make it 2-2.

Oran Kearney’s side pushed for a late winner but had to settle for a point at the conclusion.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Toole, A Kelly, Leppard, Glynn, Robertson (Hawthorne 56’), J Kelly, Hale, McStravick (McCay 85’), Sheridan, Healy (Gormley 85’).

BALLYMENA UNITED: Waide, Toure, Rutkowski, O’Donnell, Clarke, McCurry (Ebbe 64’), McGeouch (Jarvis 46’), McCallion (Lafferty 87’), Murray (Hood 46’), Sule, Corbally.

REFEREE: Ben McMaster