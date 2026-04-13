A RARE plant has been spotted in the Falls Park – the first sighting in the area in 200 years.

Toothwort is generally considered a rare and special find despite being widely distributed across Britain, Ireland, and Europe.

It is a parasitic plant that lacks chlorophyll, appearing as a pale, pinkish-white flower in damp woodlands on hazel or elm roots.

David McNeill, Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI) county recorder for Antrim said: "Toothwort is a pretty rare parasitic flowering plant.

"It has no green leaves as it doesn't rely on chlorophyll but gets its nutrients from its host plant, usually hazel. As a result, it looks a bit weird.

"It was recorded by George Hyndman in 1828 from Sinclair's Green. I understand Sinclair's Green was incorporated into Falls Park, which is where I came across the Toothwort last week. The first time it has been reported from this site for almost 200 years.

"There is also a little bit of toothwort in the Bog Meadows, where it was first recorded by John Templeton in 1797."