NI Water’s monster mascot Wipezilla made a big impression with pupils at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School recently as NI Water’s ‘What Lies Beneath’ art competition for schools continues.

The gloves were off when Wipezilla, NI Water’s colossal wet wipe monster, came face to face with the champion ‘fatberg fighters’. Together they learned how these notorious creatures are sustained by everyday waste that is wrongly flushed and how only the 3 Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper – belong in the sewer system.

The pupils at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School are part of a growing tribe of young monster hunters taking part in NI Water’s art competition. Armed with crayons, their imaginations and a sense of humour, the students are unleashing their artistic talents to outwit and expose the ‘baddies’ lurking below.

Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 pupils are invited to select one of NI Water’s Wipezilla-themed colouring sheets to complete their entry. Meanwhile, Key Stage 2 students can get even more creative by designing an A3 ‘WANTED’ poster. The poster should showcase their own imagined sewer monster, explaining its name, origin, and how everyone can help stop it from causing chaos in the sewage system.

All competition entries must be submitted to NI Water by 5pm on Friday 1st May . Winners will be chosen based on creativity and enthusiasm, with prizes awarded for each year group as well as a dedicated Special Needs Schools category. Winners will then be invited to a special NI Awards ceremony on Friday 12th June.

NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen explains: “Every time wet wipes or greasy leftovers go down the drain, our sewers become prime real estate for monsters like fatbergs and wet wipe creatures.

"These monsters grow quickly, turning from a single wipe into a whole horde, causing nasty blockages and making our pipes groan more than a hungry tummy at lunchtime.

“When these monsters take over, homes and schools can face unpleasant flooding and unmistakable smells. That’s when NI Water’s team – like real-life superheroes – step in, equipped with high-powered hoses and powerful suction tools to restore order underground.

“It was a pleasure to meet the pupils at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, and to personally thank them for pledging to keep fatbergs and wet wipe monsters away for good!”