CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton is under no illusion that this week will be about nursing his able players ahead of their clash with Irish Cup finalists Dungannon Swifts.

The Reds host sixth placed Dungannon at Solitude (3pm kick-off) knowing that victory will secure a fifth place finish and could secure a home semi-final in the end of season European play-offs.

However, Magilton’s immediate priority is ensuring that there are no further injury concerns to a depleted and stretched squad.

“Dungannon is going to be a big game,” Magilton acknowledged. “We’ve got to nurse the bodies this week and make sure they are okay. We’ll see who the able bodies are and then we’re going to take it from there."

The Reds are without a host of first team stars, losing substitute Callum McCay minutes after he came off the bench in their 6-2 defeat to Coleraine.

Magilton has counted up to 12 injured players and revealed that Adebayo Fapetu is the latest to be ruled out long term.

“It’s probably the worst I’ve ever experienced,” he admits. “As I’ve always said, and I’m not making excuses, all these players want to play, but in a very difficult and uncompromising league, it’s always difficult to step up.

“We got bad news with Bayo [Adebayo Fapetu] during the week, he’s out for 3-6 months. Bayo has a high ankle sprain.

“That is just the nature of the beast. We’ve 12-first team lads out now and we are labouring at the minute.

“We’re doing everything to try and get them fit, but it is difficult. Coleraine have top players and they are going to hurt you and they did do that, unfortunately we didn’t put up enough of a fight”.

Linfield boss David Healy received criticism in some quarters for his team selection in the Blues 2-0 defeat to Larne at the weekend, but Magilton feels that managers have the right to choose their sides accordingly and look after their squads.

“I just think every manager has to deal with their own challenges, like I'm dealing with my challenges,” Magilton said.

“They have to do that accordingly. David picked a team today to suit Linfield, so I’m doing the same at Cliftonville.

“At the end of the day, I have to look after my players to do as best as I can. It is really tight, it has been tight. I’m taking care of Cliftonville business at the moment, that’s hard enough for me”.

Cliftonville take on Dungannon at Solitude on 3pm on Saturday afternoon.