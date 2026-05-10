NIFL PREMIERSHIP

European Play-Off, Semi-Final

Cliftonville 1

Dungannon Swifts 2

At Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE failed in their bid to secure European qualification for a third successive season after a 2-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts in the play-off semi-final at Solitude on Saturday evening.

Trailing to Adam Glenny’s header on the half hour mark, the hosts reacted quickly and levelled through Luke Conlon’s header before the break.

Despite shading the second period, it was the Swifts who regained the lead when Keelan Dillon swept home the winner with a quarter of an hour remaining to book their place in Tuesday evening's final with Linfield.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt as a collective, they let so many people down and believed it was a poor end to a really poor season.

“We let so many people down today, players let themselves down and let the fans down,” he reflected.

“First of all, you have to commend Dungannon – we were there last year and we know exactly what they are going through. You commend them, they had to put together a team and they did that and they deserve to win the game, you have to say that.

“In terms of us, nowhere near the levels. You’re going in at half time, both teams conceded poor goals from set plays. We settled down in the second half, then we expected an onslaught and we didn't get that.

“We didn’t test the goalkeeper enough, we didn’t ask enough questions and it is probably typical of big games. We’ve let ourselves down badly in big games, and didn’t have enough.

“There weren’t enough leaders in the team. There weren’t enough people smelling blood. Dungannon were fighting for their very lives, which they had to do, and again showed their qualities.

“From our point of view so, so disappointing. It’s a really poor end to what has probably been a really poor season.

“It has been a lot of 'what ifs'. Losing on penalties, semi-final loses, County Antrim Shield loses, quarter-final loses and whatever it is, but today was an opportunity for players to really step up and be counted. We didn’t and we have to accept that, that was an unacceptable performance today."

Magilton named an unchanged starting eleven from the team that defeated Linfield 2-1 at Windsor Park a fortnight ago.

Cliftonville were first to threaten when Ryan Curran latched onto a high ball forward and took the ball around Declan Dunne, though he slipped and Danny Wallace was able to divert the danger.

A Josh Kelly shot from distance failed to trouble Dunne in the Swifts goal, as the visitors began to threaten at the other end.

Corey Smith supplied a dangerous cross that Shaun Leppard forced over the bar at the expense of a corner, whilst Paul Doyle’s angled shot from distance was into the palms of PJ Morrison.

The Swifts had two gilt-edged chances within a minute, first when Keelan Dillon threaded a pass into the path of Sean McAllister who failed to get the power in his shot to trouble Morrison, who parried the danger.

Then Corey Smith’s angled attempt crashed off the underside of the bar and Paul Doyle was unable to cause any further danger from the loose ball.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale was inches away with a curling attempt from Joe Toole’s pass before the deadlock was broken.

On the half hour mark, Keelan Dillon floated in a pinpoint free kick that Adam Glenny met with his head to power past Morrison and make it 1-0.

It was a lead that the Swifts would hold for four minutes however as Cliftonville hit back. Keevan Hawthorne’s short corner was played back and the youngster’s cross was met by Luke Conlon to head past Dunne to ensure parity at the interval.

Cliftonville started the second period brightly with Josh Kelly sending a low ball across the face of goal, but Rory Hale could only find the side netting with an attempt at the backpost.

Corey Smith then hung a cross up that fell to Sean McAllister at the other side and his cross was claimed by PJ Morrison ahead of Andy Mitchell at the front post.

There were no real clear cut chances within the opening quarter of the second period. A half chance did present itself when Rory Hale played a short corner to Hawthorne and his cross was glanced wide by Josh Kelly.

Rory Hale’s direct corner was tipped behind by Dunne, though Cliftonville were unable to further threaten from the next set piece.

Somewhat against the run of play, Dungannon Swifts reclaimed the lead with a quarter of an hour remaining. Kealan Dillon was afforded too much space on the edge of the box and his low curling shot beat Morrison and found the net to make it 2-1.

In the aftermath Cliftonville tried to pile on the late pressure to find a second equaliser, the closest they came was deep into added time when a short corner was flashed across the area and Brian Healy fizzed a shot over the top.

In the end Dungannon held on to book their place in Tuesday evening's decider with Linfield as Magilton must prepare for a further rebuild of the squad, without the important European finances that have been crucial in recent seasons.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Leppard, J Kelly, Conlon, Toole, Wilson, Hale, Hawthorne (Robertson 78’), McStravick (Sheridan 70’), Carroll (Healy 56’), Curran (Gormley 70’).

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Maguire, Kelly (Knowles 87’), Dillon, Alves, Glenny, Doyle, Wallace, Mitchell (Gordon 63’), Smith (Anderson 87’), McAllister.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison