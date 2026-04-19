NIFL PREMIERSHIP

CLIFTONVILLE 1

Dungannon Swifts 0

At Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE secured fifth spot and the potential of a home semi-final in the European play-offs with a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Curran’s goal a few minutes after the break was the difference between the sides who have been separated by a single point since the league split at the end of the March.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt it was a competitive game and was pleased the goal came from something they had worked on in training during the week.

“I thought they [Dungannon] started the game really well, and as they do they tend to come here and enjoy playing here," said the Reds boss.

“Once we got to grips with it, I thought we finished the half really well. The goalkeeper had to make a couple of really good saves.

“Half-time was just about re-emphasising the positives, play quicker, play more positively, show more courage on the ball.

“The goal was something that we worked on during the week. Our choice of pass, our decision making when we did that and then the finish. It was a really well worked goal and we were delighted with that.

“We had one or two other opportunities, they probably had one or two but I just thought it was a really good performance from us."

Magilton made three changes from last weekend's capitulation at the hands of Coleraine. Harry Wilson returned from an injury sustained against the Swifts in the Irish Cup shoot-out defeat, and Josh Kelly and Adam Carroll were both handed starting roles as Conor Pepper and Joe Gormley dropped to the bench and Brian Healy missed out through illness.

It was the Swifts who created the better chances inside the first quarter. Josh Kelly was pick-pocketed by Sean McAllister who drove into the area and his near post attempt was diverted behind off Luke Conlon at the expense of a corner.

Kealan Dillon then clipped in a free kick that Adam Glenny glanced on and his header crashed off the inside of the post and a low Dillon shot was gathered at the second attempt by PJ Morrison towards the half hour mark.

It took Cliftonville almost 40-minutes to first threaten through a Ryan Curran snapshot on the turn that Dunne parried. The ball was recycled and Liam McStravick found Rory Hale to chip a pass into Micheál Glynn who ballooned a shot over.

Dunne kept out another Curran chance a few minutes later on the stroke of half-time. Rory Hale clipped a free-kick into the area, the Swifts failed to clear their lines and Adam Carroll’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Tiernan Kelly as the half ended goalless.

Cliftonville began the second period brighter as Rory Hale dispossessed Gael Bigirimana and carried the ball into a shooting position before firing inches past the post.

Hale would play his part in the opening goal falling to his side in the 50th minute. The Reds skipper slipped a pass into the feet of Joe Toole whose low cross was touched in off the post by Ryan Curran to make it 1-0.

The Swifts almost restored parity through a shot from substitute Kobei Moore that whistled past the near post. A few minutes after being introduced from the bench Joe Gormley got on the end of a Toole cross, though his stooping effort went over the bar.

A dangerous Keevan Hawthorne cross shot across the face of goal and Danny Wallace was forced to touch the ball behind for a corner. Luke Conlon rose highest at the backpost and headed over from a clipped cross as Cliftonville sought a second goal to tie things up.

There were further chances for the hosts late on, Sean Robertson fed Joe Gormley who surged into the box and blasted wide. Sixty seconds later Joe Toole powerfully shot goalwards and the foot of Declan Dunne kept the ball out.

In the end, Curran’s goal proved the difference and ensured his side would clinch fifth place and possibly a home semi-final in the European play-offs if the Swifts fail to retain the Irish Cup in two-weeks' time.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison,Toole, A Kelly, Conlon, Glynn (Sheridan 63’), Wilson, J Kelly, Hale, McStravick (Gormley 63’), Curran (Robertson 83’), Carroll (Hawthorne 63’).

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Marron, Kelly, Dillon (Knowles 74’), Alves (Smith 60’), Glenny, Gordon (Moore 31’), Doyle (Anderson 74’), Wallace, Bigirimana, McAllister (Mitchell 60’).

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop