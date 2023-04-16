SOCCER: Carroll hat-trick keeps Plunkett momentum rolling ahead of Windsor final

A scramble in the penalty area as Plunkett go on the attack on Saturday Marie Therese Hurson

NAFL Divison 1C

St Oliver Plunkett 4-0 Barn United

With less than two weeks to the Intermediate Cup final, it was all about maintaining momentum for St Oliver Plunkett when they entertained league strugglers Barn United on Saturday afternoon.

The opening stages of the game were not of any great standard from either side. Chances were scarce and it took 13 minutes before Plunkett shifted out of first gear.

Bailey Carroll picked up the ball 30-yards from goal and thought to have helped put his side 1-0 in front.

The winger broke through the Barn United defence and after a few bobbles found himself in a one-on-one with the keeper where he squared the ball to teammate Stephen O’Neill who rolled the ball into the empty goal, but unfortunately the striker was blown up for being offside and the opener was cancelled out.

Plunkett almost found themselves a goal down after hesitation from centre-half Michael McCusker allowed Seth Logan a chance at goal for the away side. The striker hit his shot instantly and almost caught out goalkeeper Deaglan McMahon who was a relieved man as the ball rolled just wide despite the keeper slipping as he scrambled to save the effort.

In the 38th minute, Plunkett found their breakthrough. Bailey Carrol continued his bright first half by nodding in the first goal after Jody Lynch crossed a free kick into the back post where Michael Healy headed into the path of Carroll to make it 1-0.

The goal saw the capitulation of the away side when veteran Andrew Waide requested to be substituted in what was a moment of madness from the experienced defender as his side's stern defending was undone.

In a first half of very little footballing action, the home side had the advantage at the break and left Barn United deflated.

The away side began to implode in the second half and gifted multiple free-kicks in dangerous areas, with Plunkett midfield stalwart Eugene Reid being at the receiving end of some poor challenges.

Barn would live to rue those free-kicks as on the hour-mark Bailey Carrol curled a left-footed free-kick into the top corner and doubled his side's lead in fantastic fashion and grabbing himself a brace.

Moments later Plunkett made it three. Another silly foul by Barn United would be punished this time by Sean Jackson who took the 30-yard free-kick and planted his strike into the right-hand corner.

Whatever fight the away side had in the first period was well and truly gone and Bailey Carroll would claim his match ball after forward Stephen O’Neill squared the ball to Carroll who would finish brilliantly.

The winger has put up a serious case to be in the starting eleven come the big final, after his brilliant performance in the absence of Padraig McParland.

Far from Plunkett's best but consistency is key as they look to continue their push for promotion in the league and look to their big day under the lights at Windsor in 10-days’ time.



SOPFC: D McMahon, M Mervyn, M McCusker, S Killyleagh, M Healy, E Reid, J Lynch, C Duffy, B Carroll, S Jackson, S O’Neill

Subs: M Webb, M Sloan

Goals: B Carroll 38’, 62’, 78’, S Jackson 68’



BARN UNITED: C Smyth, J McQuillan, C McCormick, C Andrews, D Garrett, C Robinson, M Clifford, J McClinton, T Waide, S Logan, A Waide

Subs: J Montgomery, J Spencer