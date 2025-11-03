NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 0

Linfield 0

At Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE and Linfield cancelled each other out as the sides played out a goalless

draw in Sunday's Premiership clash at Solitude.

In a game of very few chances, Joe Gormley almost grabbed his landmark 300th goal deep into injury time though his deflected shot spun against the post and was cleared as the wait continues for the legendary hitman to reach the milestone.

Reds boss Jim Magilton was pleased with the attitude and determination from his side and felt they showed great focus and concentration throughout.

“I enjoyed the game, and I enjoyed how we approached the game,” Magilton reflected at full-time.

“Our attitude, our determination to keep the ball out of the net was fantastic, and credit to everybody involved today. Also, we created good opportunities.

"In games like this there are fine lines and fine margins, you have to take the opportunities when they come your way – especially when you are on top because you always acknowledge the quality that Linfield have in their team.

“In any given second in the game they have quality players that can hurt you. I just thought our focus and concentration today was top notch.”

Magilton made just one alteration from the previous weekend's win over Carrick Rangers.

Match-winner Shaun Leppard dropped to the bench as Odhran Casey returned after serving a one-game ban.

Clear cut chances were very much at a premium as Euan East diverted Ryan Curran’s cut back from the path of Rory Hale in the area.

Then moments later Hale charged down an attempted clearance and Ryan Curran slipped the ball to Eric McWoods whose shot was parried by Chris Johns.

Johns save was the only time any of the keepers were called into action in the opening half, with Issac Baird doing well to throw himself in the path of a Joe Sheridan attempt before the break as the half finished scoreless.

Jim Magilton was the happier of the two managers at full-time

Linfield carved out their first opportunity of note before the hour mark. Sean Brown played a one-two with Kirk Millar before threading a pass into the path of Charlie Allen, his shot was blocked and Matthew Fitzpatrick fizzed the follow-up off target.

A few minutes later substitute Callumn Morrison picked out a cross that Sam Roscoe

glanced wide. Joe Gormley entered the fray in the closing stages and fired in a shot that Johns was more than equal to.

In added time Gormley would carve out a further opportunity after running onto a hopeful Hale punt down the channel, he then took on Sam Roscoe and let fly with a low shot that took a deflection and crashed off the post.

Sean Brown hooked the danger to relative safety and Kyle McClean eventually steering the ball away with Conor Barr as the sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils at the conclusion when Ian McNabb's whistle blew for full-time.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Keaney, Addis, Casey, Lavery (Pepper 80’), Wilson, Hale,

Sheridan (McCay 80’), Hawthorne (Barr 69’), Curran, McWoods (Gormley 80’).



LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, East (McCullough 28’), Millar, McClean, Allen (Offord 66’), Hall, Brown, Baird (Archer 46’), Fitzpatrick, Taylor (Morrison 46’).



REFEREE: Ian McNabb