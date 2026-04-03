CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton insists there is no huge emphasis on revenge ahead of their Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final meeting with Dungannon Swifts on Friday evening.

Last season's finalists will meet once again, this time in the final four for a chance at redemption for the North Belfast club who suffered shootout heartache at the hands of Friday's opponents.

The Swifts famously lifted the Cup for the very first time courtesy of their shoot-out win last May, but Magilton is not fully focusing on revenge and instead called on his players to go out and enjoy and embrace the occasion.

“There is no emphasis on revenge,” Magilton insisted. “I think when I hear you don’t play the occasion, you play the game – it is a complete load of bunkum.

“You work so hard to play in these games, these games should motivate you and never intimidate you, to inspire you. That’s what you work so hard to play in, you should embrace the occasion.

“It is such a huge event and to win and play in a semi-final only adds to the absolute pleasure of going and representing your club in an Irish Cup Final.

“I’ve never bought into that as a player nor as a manager. I think the occasion should be a big event. Players should want to play in big events, enjoy the occasion, embrace it and then go out and play."

Magilton is hopeful that the experience of reaching the last two finals of the Irish Cup as well as League Cup and Shield finals will stand by his squad and acknowledges they need to win by whatever means necessary.

“I hope the last three finals will count” he added. “Having those experiences are the greatest moments in your life. Playing in Irish Cup finals are things that you want to be around and be involved in.

“The players in the dressing room know what it takes to get to a final, which is great. The semi-finals are always huge events.

“When we won the Cup (in 2024) we had to beat Larne in the semi, and last year it is kind of a way slightly different because two Championship sides had gotten to the semi-final and it was always the danger of a potential banana skin.

“We had to be really professional and focused in getting to it. Friday night takes its own significance for both clubs.

“For us, being there again is a huge achievement. Winning semi-finals is about winning semi-finals. You have to do that by whatever means necessary and know that we are up against a side that are more than capable of beating anybody in the league."

The Reds boss was pleased that Jonny Addis and Harry Wilson made their injury returns in their weekend defeat to Larne, but stressed that they will need to nurse further players through this week in the lead-up to Friday's clash.

“Today was making sure that we applied ourselves, making sure our attitude was spot on – which I thought it was,” he reflected following Saturday's defeat to Larne.

“Getting Harry [Wilson] minutes and Jonny Addis minutes is important for us. We obviously have to nurse two or three more through next week."

The Reds have suffered back-to-back defeats prior to their Cup run, and are winless in three following a 2-0 lead slipping at home to Ballymena a fortnight ago.

But if one thing is certain, it is never to rule out Magilton's side during a Cup run, as he looks to take them to their third consecutive Irish Cup Final in as many years under his stewardship.

Friday's game under the lights at Windsor Park will also be available live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport websites from 7:30pm.