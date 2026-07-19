Club Friendlies

Cliftonville 1

Newington 0

At Solitude

KYLE MCCLELLAND netted the only goal before the break as Cliftonville defeated

Newington 1-0 in their pre-season encounter at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

The Ton side featured former Antrim GAA goalkeeper MIck Byrne in their starting XI whilst fresh from putting pen to paper on deals to bring them to the club, Alex Bannon and Dean McMaster began for the hosts.

It was Cliftonville who threatened first when McMaster slipped Brian Healy through and his shot was inches past the post. At the other end PJ Morrison had to be alert to deny former Reds striker Ruaidhri Donnelly and soon after the forward flashed another opportunity over the bar.

It looked as though the first period would finish goalless, though Cliftonville broke the

deadlock on the stroke of half-time. An outswinging corner from the left dropped into the area and Kyle McClelland’s thumping header snuck in despite the best attempts of a defender to clear on the line.

Both sides rotated in the second period and Cliftonville should have doubled their advantage when Rory Hale fed the ball across and Rhyss Campbell was unable to touch home.

PJ Morrison was forced to turn away a threatening Ruaidhri Donnelly chance before

Cliftonville upped the ante.

A Rory Hale free-kick just evaded a telling touch from Dan O’Connor, Brian Healy was

played through and his lofted attempt was off target and Newington keeper Adam Ritchie did well to divert Joe Gormley’s attempt behind at the expense of a corner.

There were no further goals before the conclusion as McClelland’s goal proved the

difference.

Both sides continue their pre-season preparation in midweek with Warrenpoint visiting

Solitude to take on Cliftonville on Tuesday evening (7.45 kick-off), while Newington will travel to Coláiste Feirste to face St Matthew's on Wednesday evening (7pm kick-off).