Soccer: Cliftonville Ladies face Lisburn Rangers in League Cup final

AN opportunity to lift silverware is there for Cliftonville Ladies and Lisburn Rangers when they meet in Sunday’s VBET Women’s League Cup final at the Blanchflower Stadium (3pm, live on DAZN).

Cliftonville claimed the honours in last year’s final, so are vying to maintain their grip on the cup, while the Lisburn outfit are seeking to break new ground in their first final appearance in their first year of senior football.

The Reds have enjoyed a fine start to the new season as they find themselves level with Glentoran at the top of the table with both teams having won five from five.

Therefore, they come into this final in good form and will be keen to maintain their winning run this weekend.

Holders Cliftonville go into the game looking to build on what has been an impressive start to the season.

“This season has been really positive for us as a team,” said defender, Kelsie Burrows.

“We’ve put in some really good performances building up to this point, but we feel that we haven’t really got to our highest level just yet.

“We’ve played them before in a couple of cup competitions, but they’ve come into the league now and will want to prove themselves. We’re expecting a very good standard of football from them, so it’ll make for a very good final.”

Team-mate Abbie Magee is relishing the prospect of playing in the big game and is hoping the Reds’ recent success in the competition will stand them in good stead on Sunday.

“Playing in any final is a massive achievement, and having the experience off the back of previous finals I think will really help us,” said Magee.

“It is just another game, but there is that little bit more pressure when you’re going for a trophy.

“This will be the first time we’ve played them in the final which will be nice. They’ve really put their mark on the league since they’ve come in and have got some really good wins.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting final, and there is that wee bit of rivalry as with any game, but we’re just looking forward to it.”

They will be favoured to prevail, but come up against a Lisburn side that has been on a remarkable journey as they have worked their way up and have hit the ground running in the NIFL Women’s Premiership, sitting in third and three points behind the joint-leaders having won four from five.

Defender Erin McGreevy has played an instrumental role in Rangers’ success and is delighted with the start they’ve made to their maiden season in the top flight which has, so far, produced four wins from their opening five games and that place in Sunday’s final.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s what we’ve all been looking forward to since we joined the NIWFA, it’s been a long time coming so we’re just trying to enjoy ourselves,” she said.

“Obviously it’s been hard work over the last five years, but now that we’re here we’re just trying to develop.

“We know all the games are just going to get harder, and all the other teams are going to develop just as we will, but the younger girls coming through will be looking up to us so it’s also about setting an example.

“Everyone keeps talking about the pressure, but we’ll just go into it focusing on ourselves. It would be unbelievable to win it, I’ve been at the club from the start so it would be a really, really proud moment for me and all the girls.”

Tickets are now available online from www.nifootballleague.com/tickets priced at £5 for adults and £1 for Under 16s.