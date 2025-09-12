Soccer: Jim Magilton believes 'attitude and application' can steer Cliftonville on their way

ON THE UP: Jim Magilton is hopeful his side can make it three wins from three

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton insists that the most important thing he is concerned about on a weekly basis is his side's attitude and application to how they play.

After a slow start to the campaign the Reds have now won three games in a row in all competitions and will be hoping to continue their momentum when they host Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Sky Blues had started the season strongly but successive league defeats to Larne and Glentoran sees them travelling to North Belfast hoping to avoid a third straight loss.

Magilton’s concern is on his charges however, and he is confident that his side are a match for anybody in the league if they are bang at it and on form.

“I wholeheartedly mean this, every game is such a task and a challenge,” he said.

“For me, it is never ever who we play, it's how we play and our attitude and our application to how we play. If we are right at it and bang at it, I think we are a match for anybody in the league but again, it’s just about confidence and momentum now."

Although the Reds boss was delighted with the weekend's 2-1 win at Carrick Rangers, he is adamant there are also lessons to learn and felt they were loose in the closing stages.

“We were loose and that's where we have to be better in those moments,” Magilton said.

OFF THE MARK: Summer signing Jack Keaney scored his first goal for Cliftonville on Saturday

“We got done with two set pieces and they ran the length of the pitch and created those opportunities. There are always lessons from every game, but today was about winning, three points and it was about building momentum now going into this month and I'm delighted with the start."

Magilton praised the work of assistant manager Gerard Lyttle and his work on set pieces after Jack Keaney’s header sealed the points at Taylor's Avenue, revealing that the match-winner had to come through a late fitness test amidst an increasing injury list.

“Gerard (Lyttle) again deserves massive credit for our set pieces,” he said.

“We work diligently on it and we felt that if we could get someone around the back post, it was an opportunity to score a goal and again Jack Keaney has done a fantastic job.

“Jack Keaney passed a fitness test prior to the game. We were down bodies today as well, Dairen (Wauchope) could be out for four-six weeks with a thigh strain. Tommy (Thomas Lavery) was struggling with his foot."

Magilton is happy with the new recruits believing their appetite for success has driven them to some important wins.

“The lads that have come in, have shown an appetite to come in and do well. As I said multiple times to others, it’s about competition and those lads that came in have to stake a claim, and credit to them. They stood up today and we’re delighted with the result.”

Goalkeeper PJ Morrison also came in for credit. The Scot was recently named Supporters' Player of the Month for August and started September with a late penalty save from Jack Scott – his second of the campaign.

Magilton believes Morrison’s form is down to the pressure being applied by understudy Lewis Ridd and wants that competition throughout the squad.

“He’s doing that because Lewis Ridd is down his throat,” Magilton explained.

“We talk about competition, Lewis is an exceptional keeper too and PJ has just done a great job since he’s come in.

“Obviously, that’s what we want to drive throughout the football club in terms of the squad. It’s a good start to September, we’ve just got to keep it going.”

Cliftonville will welcome Ballymena to Solitude this Saturday as the Reds look to make it three wins in a row at home.