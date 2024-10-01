Soccer: League Cup kicks-off this evening

The opening round of the NIFL BetMcLean League Cup takes place this evening with a first list of ties down for decision.

Ballymacash Rangers, Dergview, Moyola Park, Rathfriland Rangers, Queen's University and Warrenpoint Town all came through the preliminary round to see themselves included in the seeded draw which saw the 12 Premiership clubs and the top four ranked Championship clubs from last season seeded, while the remaining Championship clubs (eight), preliminary winners and the remaining Premier Intermediate League clubs on the other side.

Therefore, there is the opportunity for giant killing this evening with all ties to be played to a finish.

Linfield claimed the silverware last season with victory over Portadown in the final and they begin their defence with a trip to Dundela, with the runners-up hosting Ards.

Cliftonville are on the road this evening with Limavady United the destination as they seek to get back to winning ways. after two-straight league defeats.

Their Championship opposition are also looking to get into the winning column as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Annagh United at the weekend and indeed, are without a victory in three. Still, they are just four adrift from the top of the Championship and will be eyeing a scalp this evening.

“It’s a big game for us,” acknowledges Cliftonville boss, Jim Magilton.

“Again, we have to stand up and be counted. We always pick a team to win but it will be a team that has to show guts and courage too.”

Crusaders have a shorter trip as they also face Championship opposition in Ballyclare Comrades who have lost their last two, with the Crues buoyed by a 4-0 weekend win at Loughgall when Jarlath O'Rourke, Ross Clarke, Jordan Forsythe (pen) and Stewart Nixon all found the net.

The North Belfast involvement doesn't end there as Newington welcome Premiership side Glenavon to Inver Park.

It hasn't been a great start to the season for The Swans who are bottom of the Championship after nine games having picked up just one so far, but picked up a point at home to Dundela at the weekend. Glenavon are unbeaten in five league games, but just one of those have resulted in victory.

Elsewhere, league champions Larne are at HW Welders, while Glentoran welcome Dergview to The Oval.

The vast majority of the games are set for a 7.45pm kick-off with just the Ballymacash Rangers v Institute game starting slightly later at 8pm.

BetMcLean Cup First Round fixtures

Loughgall v Armagh City

Dundela v Linfield

Ballinamallard United v Coleraine

HW Welders v Larne

Limavady United v Cliftonville

Dungannon Swifts v Portstewart

Bangor v Warrenpoint Town

Ballymacash Rangers v Institute

Carrick Rangers v Queens University

Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders

Glentoran v Dergview

Newington v Glenavon

Portadown v Ards

Moyola Park v Annagh United

Dollingstown v Newry City

Rathfriland Rangers v Ballymena United