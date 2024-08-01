Soccer: Reds exit Europe after Auda defeat

Europa Conference League, Second Qualifying Round, Second Leg

FK Auda 2-0 Cliftonville (4-1 agg)

CLIFTONVILLE bowed out of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday evening after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of FK Auda at the Skonto Stadium in Riga.

Jim Magilton’s side travelled to the Latvian capital needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at Solitude and the Reds boss made one change as Shaun Leppard came in for Sean Stewart.

The hosts almost extended their aggregate lead inside of five minutes, but Michael Newberry was poised to turn Abdulrahman Taiwo’s effort off the line.

Cliftonville forced a few early corners in the opening quarter, but it was FK Auda who continued to pose the greatest threat as Conor Pepper deflected Abiodun Ogunniyi’s strike behind for a corner, which was smuggled clear in the aftermath.

David Odumosu was then called into action after Taiwo almost capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Jonny Addis and Newberry, but the striker failed to make a clean connection and Odumosu dealt with his attempt.

Just before the break, Cliftonville’s best threat arrived from the set-piece as Ronan Doherty’s delivery was met by debutant Shaun Leppard whose header was a few inches wide of the post.

Minutes later, a long ball released Rory Donnelly and Auda goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris did enough to force Donnelly away from danger as the sides went in scoreless at the break.

FK Auda hit the front in the 51st minute and like seven days previous it was Abiodun Ogunniyi who made the breakthrough. Luke Conlon slipped as the midfielder bore down goal and Ogunniyi took advantage and finished past Odumosu to give his side the lead on the night and double their aggregate advantage in the process.

The Reds bow out. pic.twitter.com/Nd8By8sqqI — Reds By The Minute ☘ (@RedsByTheMinute) July 31, 2024

It was game, set and match 10 minutes later and another case of déjà vu with Abdulrahman Taiwo netting his side’s second on the night and second over the course of the tie.

Taiwo held off Shaun Leppard and guided a shot past Odumosu to effectively seal his side’s place in the Third Round.

Reds’ goalkeeper Odumosu denied Elhadj Mane from extending the lead shortly after as Jim Magilton turned to the bench, introducing Sean Stewart and Joe Gormley in the first instance.

There were half chances for the visitors in the closing stages. Shea Gordon’s corner bounced in the area and Michael Newberry volleyed past the post.

Then substitute Jack Berry delivered a teasing cross that Joe Gormley was unable to profit from.

In the end. Auda ran out 2-0 winners on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to set-up a clash with FC Drita in the Third Qualifying round next week.

Cliftonville now turn their attention to the beginning of the domestic matters next weekend, hosting Portadown in the season opener at Solitude.

AUDA: Zviedris, Hrvoj, Clemente (Kone 77’), Ogunniyi (Ramos 77’), Mane (Camara 70’), Melniks, Ouedraogo, Taiwo, Bosancic, Tavares (Ogunji 86’), Talla (Traore 86’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper (Gormley 63’), Conlon, Addis, Leppard (Stewart 63’), Gordon, Newberry, Doherty (Wylie 80’), Kearney, Curran (Corrigan 73’), Donnelly (Berry 80’).

REFEREE: Dominik Stary (Czech Republic)