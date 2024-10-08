Soccer: Reds' slump continues with Shield defeat to Ballymena

Aaron Jarvis celebrates scoring the only goal of the game INPHO

Co. Antrim Shield quarter-final

Cliftonville 0–1 Ballymena United

CLIFTONVILLE’s poor sequence of results showed no sign of lifting as they exited the County Antrim Shield following a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Ballymena at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Aaron Jarvis’ superb strike was enough to seal the quarter-final win for United with Cliftonville failing to work Sean O’Neill over the course of the 90 minutes and Reds boss Jim Magilton believes that his side’s confidence has ebbed away in recent weeks.

“It was an opportunity missed,” Magilton admitted.

“You’re playing at home in the quarter-final, albeit against a team who are flying. We started off okay and controlled things and moved the ball quite well without really hurting them.

“Then, obviously, we got done with a fantastic strike. I haven’t seen it back, but I know David [Odumosu] is a bit disappointed with it. I think he thought he could get more on it.

“In saying that, we went in at half-time and regrouped and had a chat, made a positive change, and thought about how we were going to win the game and get back into it.

“There was a lot of effort and a lot of huffing and puffing without really making the goalkeeper work and that is the disappointing aspect. It clearly shows that we are low on confidence and that has ebbed away game after game after game.”

Magilton made four changes from the side that were beaten by Carrick Rangers at the weekend.

Joe Gormley and Ruadhri Donnelly started together in attack, whilst Conor Pepper returned after an injury lay-off and Ryan Corrigan made his first start of the campaign.

Corrigan had the game’s first half chance after Joe Gormley’s lay-off, though Sean O’Neill held onto his dig at goal.

Visitors Ballymena then went close through a thumping Josh Carson attempt off target and then after a corner was dropped in and David Odumosu cleared, Daniel Lafferty hooked a shot over the bar.

Midway through the half Rory Hale sprayed a delightful pass to Corrigan whose near post shot was blocked and the youngster blasted wide with the rebound.

Joe Gormley challenges Sean O'Neill

The deadlock was broken in the 36th minute and fell to the in-form Sky Blues. Former Cliftonville youth product, Calvin McCurry cut the ball back for Aaron Jarvis to run onto and Jarvis arrowed a shot into the top corner to make it 1-0.

McCurry had the chance to double the advantage moments later after running onto a ball in behind, but he pulled his effort wide of the post as Jarvis’ strike proved the difference at the interval.

Cliftonville started the second period with more attacking intent and almost forced an opening when Joe Gormley clipped in a cross that Michael Glynn took down and his pass evaded Rory Hale who wasn’t on the same wavelength.

Half-time substitute Destiny Ojo provided another cross and Ryan Corrigan couldn’t keep his header down.

Rory Hale then won back possession and dragged his shot off target whilst Rory Donnelly headed over after a diagonal ball was flighted to the back post.

The chances continued to pile up with Hale floating in a cross that Gormley was unable to steer home and Donnelly was also unable to turn home a flicked cross from Conor Pepper.

Ballymena had the chance to double their lead late on through substitute Noah Stewart, but his dinked attempt scaled the crossbar.

The Reds launched an aerial assault in added time and the Sky Blues survived a goal line scramble that Sean O’Neill eventually fell onto as they held onto progress to the last four and inflict a fourth defeat in the last five for Cliftonville in all competitions.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Newberry (Ojo 46’), Addis, Leppard, Glynn, Doherty, Hale, Donnelly, Corrigan (Curran 64’), Gormley.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Lafferty, Rocks, Jarvis, Kennedy (Brown 84’), Moore (Gawne 74’), Scott (Stewart 84’), McCurry (O’Donnell 90+1’), McCallion, Carson.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg

𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦

O'Neill on fire in Larne win over Newington

Paul O'Neill had a night to remember for Larne as he bagged all four goals in their 4-0 win over Newington at Inver Park.

The North Belfast side enjoyed a good first half as the sides went in scoreless, but when O'Neill gave the landlords the lead over their Championship tenants, he and the back-to-back Premiership champions didn't look back.

O'Neill made it two four minutes later, completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute and then grabbed a fourth soon after to see his side safely through.

Crusaders are also in the last four following their 3-2 win over Linfield.

Harry Franklin and Jarlath O'Rourke gave the Crues a 2-0 lead at the half, but Chris Shields pulled one back in the 81st minute.

Jarlath O'Rourke hit back immediately and although Liam Burns netted a free-kick in stoppage time, it was mere consolation for The Blues.

Glentoran complete the semi-final line-up as goals in each half from Jay Donnelly and Jordan Jenkins sealed a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers.