NIFL Premiership

Coleraine 1

Cliftonville 0

DESPITE falling to a 1-0 defeat to Coleraine at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon, Cliftonville assured themselves of a top-six finish and a guaranteed place in the end of season European play-offs.

Needing only a point from their three remaining fixtures before the split, nearest challengers for the last remaining spot in the top-six Carrick Rangers lost 2-1 at Ballymena United, and although the Reds went down to a Will Patching strike before the hour mark on the North Coast they secured their place in the top six with two games to spare and still have two possible routes into Europe at the end of the season.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt it was an even contest until the second half, and although he admits he was disappointed with the defeat, was full of praise for his side's attitude and application.

“I thought the first half was a very even contest,” he reflected.“I thought both teams tried to pass the ball, I thought we created really good opportunities and were wasteful in the final third.

“Had our quality in the final third been better, I think we would have created better opportunities. Half-time was about reiterating that and going out and doing a little bit more if possible, again acknowledging the quality of the opposition.

“It felt a bit of a non-contest in the second half, once they scored I thought it was a poor decision from the referee not to award a free-kick on Shaun Leppard. He said he played advantage, I didn’t see an advantage.

“We kept going, we really kept going. I think the referee had a bad day in all honesty, I think he made a poor decision for the penalty, which was clearly outside the box and also Brian Healy was onside.

“Poor all round from them, but from our point of view I’m disappointed – always disappointed to lose, but it’s the manner in which we lose, and I thought our attitude and application given our schedule was just outstanding today.

“To come up here and to play in the manner in which we played and passages that we’ve had, I’m very pleased."

Magilton was forced into one change from Tuesday evening's derby victory over Crusaders. Adebayo Fapetu was forced off in the first half of the victory at Seaview and his place in the starting 11 was taken by Joe Sheridan.

Both sides showed their early attacking intent with Ben Wylie calling PJ Morrison into action inside of the first 60-seconds and Ryan Schofield then clawing a Keevan Hawthorne cross away from Liam McStravick in front of goal.

PJ Morrison held onto a low Joel Cooper attempt but the best chance of the half fell to Cliftonville when Rory Hale’s crossfield pass picked out Liam McStravick; the winger advanced to the edge of the box before unleashing a shot that crashed off the outside of the post and behind as the half ended goalless.

The deadlock was broken five minutes after the restart and fell to the hosts. Will Patching’s free kick from the edge of the area cannoned against the Cliftonville wall and Patching reacted quickly and thumped the loose ball to the net and past Morrison to make it 1-0.

Cliftonville thought they were back on terms when Ryan Curran glanced home, but an offside flag curtailed the celebrations.

With little over 20 minutes remaining the Bannsiders had the chance to double their advantage after Shaun Leppard collided with Matthew Shevlin and referee Ian McNabb pointed to the spot.

Goal scorer Patching seized responsibility, but despite sending PJ Morrison the wrong way, the former Derry City player rolled his penalty past the post and wide.

Joel Cooper was inches away with a lob that just scaled the target before Cliftonville applied some late pressure.

Skipper Rory Hale drove forward but was unable to keep his shot down, he then almost turned provider for Shuan Leppard, though he glanced his headed attempt wide of the post.

In the end Patching’s strike proved the difference as Coleraine remain tucked in the title hunt and Cliftonville will have been satisfied to have secured a place in the top six and the end of season play-offs.

COLERAINE: Schofield, Patching, Shevlin (Akintunde 71’), Cooper, Ives, Dunne, McDonald, Wylie (Boyle 80’), Coyle, Connolly (Stewart 63’), Devine.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Toole, Leppard, Addis, Conlon, Sheridan (,Carroll 67’) J Kelly, Hale, Hawthorne (Robertson 60’), McStravick, Curran (Healy 60’).

REFEREE: Ian McNabb