Soccer: St Mary’s FC receive sponsorship for Foyle Cup thanks to ProfileTree and Grace Neill’s

ST MARY’S FC has expressed great thanks to ProfileTree, Grace Neill’s and Irish News for their recent kit sponsorship in the annual youth football tournament - Foyle Cup.

Foyle Cup is one of the largest and most prestigious youth football competitions in Europe.

This year, the tournament featured teams from local clubs across Ireland, Scotland, and England, and international teams across Europe and North America.

The North Belfast/Glengormley 2008 Athletic team took fifth place in the tournament, which was a wonderful achievement given the level of competition on display.

After winning their first three group games, St Mary’s FC met eventual winners Derry City in the quarter-finals, losing 4-1.

A playoff with Newbridge however saw them secure fifth place with a nail-biting game that resulted in a penalty shootout.

The team’s goalkeeper, Aaron, made his customary penalty save, meaning St Mary’s earned a well-deserved fifth place in the Foyle Cup.

L-R: Jim Kavanagh (St Mary’s FC manager), Ciaran Connolly (Founder of ProfileTree) and Colm Girvan (St Mary’s FC coach)

“This event provides young footballers with an opportunity to showcase their skills, compete at a high level, and gain valuable experience playing in a tournament,” said Colm Girvan, St Mary’s coach.

“Our thanks to the many local businesses who helped with our fundraising and made the trip possible and particularly ProfileTree and Grace Neill’s for their generous kit sponsorship.”

Ciaran Connolly, founder of ProfileTree added: “We are very pleased to have sponsored the kits for St Mary’s FC for their participation in the Foyle Cup.

“Supporting local initiatives like this is a major part of our commitment to putting Belfast on the global stage.

“The team at St. Mary’s F.C. should be very proud of themselves as are we.”

ProfileTree is a web design and digital marketing agency based in Belfast. They support local businesses in developing a strong digital presence and carving out their own online space within the global marketing environment.

