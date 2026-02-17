WEST Belfast singer-songwriter Gráinne Holland and her family are back with a new series of the award-winning Scoil Choille (Forest School).

The Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF) and TG4 are delighted to announce the return of the acclaimed children's series which was named ‘Young People’s TV Series of the Year’ at the 2025 Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais. The family – Frainc Mac Cionnaith, Gráinne Holland, and their children Naoise and Síomha – return for eight new episodes focused on revealing the wonders of the natural world.

In this new series, the family continues their exploration of the woods and the stunning landscapes of the North. Filming took place at Bluebell Lane in South Armagh, as well as the renowned Tollymore and Castlewellan Forest Parks.

Speaking about the series, Gráinne said: "Returning to film Scoil Choille Series 2 has been a joy. The magic of nature is extremely important to our family. Beyond the endless opportunities to learn, we find such a wonderful sense of contentment and wellbeing in the forest.

"We are strong believers in protecting what’s left of our precious woodlands, and we hope sharing our journey with Naoise and Síomha inspires others to cherish and explore the natural world around them."

Series 2 focuses on the fundamental elements that shape our environment:

Native Irish Trees: Learning about Ash, Birch, Hawthorn, Scots Pine, Oak and Rowan.

Rocks and Geology: The family investigates the rocks and stones within the woods and what lies beneath our feet.

The Water Cycle: Tracing the journey of water from the mountain ranges to the forest floor.

Habitats: Taking a close look at where woodland creatures live and the importance of the forest floor.

Produced by Corcra Media, Scoil Choille remains dedicated to outdoor learning, encouraging children to connect with the environment through storytelling, music, and hands-on discovery.

The online educational series is now live here.