Delight as Dáithí's soft opt-out organ donation legislation is brought to Assembly

THE family of a West Belfast boy with a rare heart condition have welcomed long-awaited progress on soft opt-out organ donation.

First Minister Paul Givan announced on Thursday that legislation from Health Minister Robin Swann on the issue will now be brought to the Assembly floor as a matter of urgency.

I have given approval for legislation from @RobinSwannMoH on Soft Opt-Out Organ Donation to proceed by way of urgent procedure to the Northern Ireland Assembly. Thank you @Donate4Daithi @BHFNI @FearghalTMcK & the many campaigners for their efforts. #organdonation #SoftOptOutNINow — Paul Givan (@paulgivan) June 24, 2021

Dáithí Mac Gabhann was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which essentially means he only has half a working heart.

The four-year-old has been waiting for the gift of a new heart for almost three years.

His parents Máirtín and Seph and their families have been leading campaigners for a change in the law from opt-in to opt-out.

Dad Máirtín said: “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions kind of week, but we are now absolutely delighted.

Absolutely delighted with tonight’s news and looking forward to engaging with all our politicians to make sure we can get this done before the end of this mandate. @paulgivan @moneillsf @RobinSwannMoH #SoftOptOutNINow #OrganDonation pic.twitter.com/VEHnrjCzAC — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) June 24, 2021

"We welcome Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill approving Minister Swann’s urgent procedure to move this very important topic on to the Assembly floor and to allow the democratic process to begin.

“The correct decision has been made and we now look forward to the debate from our elected representatives and scrutiny from the health committee and experts.

"Although this decision feels like a victory, time for this mandate is still running out and we can not afford any more delays.”

Head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney, added: “We very much welcome the decision by the First and deputy First Minister to sign off this draft legislation to allow it to progress to the floor of the Assembly.

What amazing news. Well done to all who have campaigned for this. Thank you @paullgivan @michelleoneill and let’s see the conversation now proceed to the floor of the Assenbly @Donate4Daithi This now beings gift of life legislation within sight. — Fearghal McKinney (@FearghalTMcK) June 24, 2021

"Our elected representatives will now have the opportunity to consider, scrutinise and debate the issue. But we must not get complacent, this is just the start of the process. This Assembly’s mandate will run out next year and we have no time to waste.

“One person’s decision to donate their organs is a gift that can save and improve the lives of up to nine other people. We believe a change in the legislation, along with a strengthened health system and a public information campaign will lead to more people receiving the gift of a donated organ.

“We look forward to engaging with our elected representatives on soft opt-out organ donation in the year ahead.”