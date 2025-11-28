A MARCH will take place in Belfast city centre on Saturday on what is being billed as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the demonstration will start from Writer's Square making its way to Belfast City Hall, and has been endorsed by several groups, trade unions and political parties.

Speaking ahead of the march organisers are urging the public to turn out in large numbers to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"This international day of solidarity is not symbolic, it is a moral imperative," a spokesperson said. "As the world bears witness to the ongoing suffering in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, we must raise our voices against genocide, apartheid, and the systematic denial of Palestinian rights. We march not only in grief, but in defiance of silence."

The march begins at 1pm on Saturday.