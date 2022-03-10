Reds get green-light for work on potholes near Solitude

REPAIR WORK GREEN LIGHT: The road outside Solitude, home of Cliftonville FC, is badly potholed

THE green light has been given for road repairs outside a North Belfast football club after years of waiting.

Cliftonville FC and residents of the area around Solitude have been calling for potholes on Cliftonville Street to be repaired for over 30 years.

Sport NI will be partially funding part of the essential health and safety works, and although Cliftonville FC don't own the ground outside Solitude, the club are reportedly happy to take it on for repair and maintenance work.

North Belfast MLA, Carál Ní Chuilín, said: "I am delighted to hear that Sport NI have awarded Cliftonville Football Club funds for health and safety works.

"North Belfast Sinn Féin have been trying to get this resolved for years.

"The road outside the stadium needs fixed and other safety works will now go ahead.

"The club and local residents will be delighted."

A spokesperson for Sport NI said: “Sport Northern Ireland worked with Cliftonville FC, Belfast City Council and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority to identify a number of health and safety issues at Solitude.

"Sport NI has provided funding through the Safety at Sports Grounds programme to address some of these issues, including the resurfacing and provision of lighting to an area outside the entrance to the ground that the club has recently taken ownership of.

"These works will improve spectator safety as they enter the venue.”