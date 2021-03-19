SOUTH BELFAST: Bredagh Chairman welcomes return to training

THE CHAIRMAN of Bredagh GAC has described his delight as the Executive have announced that outdoor training can resume.



Discussing the decision, Malcolm MacFarlane said: “As far as we are concerned we are extremely happy that we are getting the green light to go out on to the pitches. The whole community have contributed to getting us to where we are now by abiding to the restrictions. Between that and the vaccine rollout we are getting the numbers down.



“I think the Executive have done a good job so far in regards to the pathways. While I understand that not everyone is happy with the lack of dates but they are taking the approach of trying one thing at a time to see how it affects the virus” he added.



“It is fantastic that we are in the next category of outdoor sport being allowed to go ahead and getting back on the pitches.”



Malcolm is also acutely aware of the impact that the coronavirus restrictions have had on the mental wellbeing of their players.





Speaking to belfastmedia.com, he said: “This will also be brilliant in terms of the mental wellbeing of our players, and the younger ones in particular.



“The situation would be alien to anyone and to be separated from your friends both in school and in play has been difficult for them. It is magnificent that we can get out and get started.



“The GAA have a number of protocols in place for the pathway to return and when we get back on the pitch we will be keeping attendance records and ensuring sanitising. There will be a lot of work involved in making sure that our players are safe when we return.”



Looking ahead to a return of matches Malcolm added: “In terms of matches we are looking towards June before they return but we will take a return to training in the meantime as every little helps.“