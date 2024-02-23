Social housing earmarked for Stranmillis land newly released for sale

LAND SALE: Brian Kidd (partner at Frazer Kidd) and Chris Cupples (Chief Executive at Belfast YMCA) at the Stranmillis land

A SOUTH Belfast charity has released for sale a prime piece of Stranmillis land which has been earmarked for affordable housing.

The land, currently not being used by owner Belfast YMCA, extends to approximately 2.84 acres and is strategically located adjacent to their Stranmillis HQ, where the organisation will retain the majority of the land around the site.

The Belfast YMCA Hub is a cornerstone of the community, offering a wide range of facilities, including a day nursery, after-school clubs, a gym and community amenities.

The charity plans to further enhance this area with a community garden, walking trails, and a junior park run, making it an ideal location for a residential development that aligns with the YMCA's community-centred mission.

The unused land has been identified as a prime spot for social and affordable housing, lying in proximity to the bustling Stranmillis Village and the Malone Road and offering a unique opportunity to developers and housing providers.

Chief Executive of Belfast YMCA, Chris Cupples, said the sale of the unused land will allow the organisation to reinvest into the charity’s wider initiatives, allowing the organisation to play a more active role in addressing the needs of children, young people and communities across Belfast.

“We are delighted to be moving forward with our plans to market this site for sale," he said.

"Affordable housing is in high demand across Belfast and this site presents a great opportunity to help provide more local housing in the years to come.

“The sale of the site will not impact upon any of the activities delivered by the Belfast YMCA Stranmillis Hub, selling this land offers a strategic opportunity to partner with a trusted charity, presenting the chance to collaborate on a social housing scheme aligned with the YMCA's mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community wellbeing.

“The site also presents the opportunity for other social developments such as a nursing home or residential care facility.”

Working with commercial estate agents Frazer Kidd, the land in the highly coveted BT9 area is on the market for “offers in the region of £1m”.

Brian Kidd, partner at Frazer Kidd, said the land “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a potential residential development site within an extremely popular residential area, situated directly adjacent to the YMCA football playing fields.

“This land presents the opportunity to develop a scheme aligned with the YMCA’s mission, leveraging existing resources for mutual benefit and enhancing community well-being," he added.