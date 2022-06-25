South Belfast libraries open new chapter - summer opening hours announced

SUMMER opening hours have been announced for libraries across South Belfast.

Many customers use the library differently over the summer period and therefore the opening hours have been adjusted accordingly. The main change is that late night openings beyond 6pm from Monday to Friday will not be available.

The new opening hours will take effect from Monday, June 27 until Saturday, September 3 at Belfast Central, Carryduff, Finaghy, Lisburn Road, Newtownbreda and Ormeau Road libraries.

Amendments to opening hours may occur so please continue to check the website here for up to date information.