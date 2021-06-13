SOUTH BELFAST: Man threatened with 'scaffolding poles' during burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with 'scaffolding poles' during a burglary at a home in South Belfast.

Just before 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon (June 6), police received a report that two men had entered a property in Walmer Street in the Ormeau area.

It was reported that the male occupant was threatened with what appeared to be scaffolding poles.

The intruders proceeded to cause extensive damage to fixtures and fittings in the kitchen of the house.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: "Although the householder was not physically injured in the incident he was very shaken by what happened.

“One of the intruders was described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short ginger hair and wearing a white Rangers FC tracksuit.

The other was said to be 5’ 11” tall, also of slim build but with short brown hair, shaved at the sides. He was wearing blue jeans and a red jacket.

“I am asking the public for help. Were you in this area of the city – between the Ormeau Road and Annadale Embankment - around lunchtime today? Did you see two men acting suspiciously or notice anything unusual? If you did, we would urge you to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1072 of 6/6/21."

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.