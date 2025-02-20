Lisburn Road Metro 9 service to return to original location at City Hall

TRANSLINK has announced that the Metro 9 services will be returning to operate from Donegall Square East from Monday, March 10.

The Metro 9 service operates in South Belfast, including along the Lisburn Road, Dunmurry and Boucher Road.

Last year, a number of services were moved, with 9A to 9C operating from Bedford Street. The changes were introduced to ensure people could continue to move into and around the city as significant public realm improvement works to enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling around the new Belfast Grand Central Station continued.

Now, the service will return to its original location at Donegall Square East.

Metro 9 services travelling into Belfast City Centre will operate via Great Victoria Street, terminating at Wellington Place.

Translink’s General Manager, Bus Operations, David Curry said, “We have been monitoring these services and traffic flows around the city and now is the right time to move the departure stop for the Metro 9 services back to Donegall Square East.

“We will have updated timetable information available at the shelter facility and real time information screens, or passengers can download the Journey Planner app to their phone to get all the latest timetable information at their fingertips.

“We know this will be welcomed by many of our passengers and we would like to thank everyone for their patience during this temporary relocation of services which helped us to maintain overall service performance on this route during increased traffic pressures on the city centre network."

Metro 9 timetables are available on Translink’s website at www.translink.co.uk.