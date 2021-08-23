South Belfast MLA thumbs-up for surge in North-South trade post-Brexit

SOUTH Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has said new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) that show major growth in exports from the North to the South are the latest proof that the post-Brexit Protocol offers significant opportunities for businesses here.

The value of goods being exported by firms in the North to the South has grown by 77 per cent since the UK left the EU, while exports the other way went up 43 per cent.

Figures also show goods imports from the North rose to €1.77 billion in the first six months of 2021. This is an increase from just under €1bn in 2020.

Exports from the South to the North, rose to €1.57bn, up from €1.1bn.

Imports from Great Britain have decreased by €213m (-16%) to just under €1.1bn since June 2020. The largest decreases were in imports of food, live animals and manufactured goods.

The British government contends that the protocol is causing “disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland", however, latest figures from CSO show North-South trade is booming with a 77% jump since January.



Oh, and our nandos didn't need to close. — Emma DeSouza (@EmmandJDeSouza) August 19, 2021

SDLP Brexit spokesperson Mr O'Toole said: “Despite the desire of the UK Government and certain parties inside Northern Ireland to destabilise and catastrophes, these stats from the CSO show that NI exporters are benefiting from their unique position under the Protocol.

"Exporters here continue to have unfettered access to sell into Britain and they are also experiencing a massive pick-up in North-South trade in the wake of Brexit. Destabilising rhetoric from some parties here is only serving to jeopardise the very real opportunities that businesses are seeing.

"Yes, there are issues that need resolved around the Protocol, but it will unforgivable if we sacrifice something Northern Ireland has lacked for decades – competitive advantage and economic opportunity.”