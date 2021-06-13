South Belfast: New pedestrian crossing approved for Cherryvale Playing Fields

SOUTH Belfast councillors have welcomed plans for a new pedestrian crossing at the entrance of Cherryvale Playing Fields on the Ravenhill Road.

After years of hope, the Cherryvale crossing will now be a reality. Our plan will make the area safer and better connected for everyone, and will be transformative for the community.



Thanks to @nicholamallon, whose championing of sustainable communities has made this possible. pic.twitter.com/rcZQvuhZ3c — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) June 7, 2021

The move by the Department for Infrastructure comes after years of campaigning by local representatives to improve the safety for local residents going to the playing fields and nearby schools.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said the move was part of a strategy to link Ravenhill and Ballynafeigh through Cherryvale to Knockbreda and Rosetta.

"It's going to be a 'toucan' or joint pedestrian and cycle crossing which ties in with the push to get people to walk and cycle more.

“But as well as the Ravenhill crossing going ahead, there is also one planned now for Knockbreda Road which means the entrance into Cherryvale up there should be able to be re-opened, creating an easier entrance for people in the area into the park.

"The car park at Cherryvale is always packed, even after being expanded, so the rear entrance opening will hopefully result in more people walking or cycling in rather than driving. It's all part of a broader plan to create a travel corridor between Rosetta and Ballynafeigh.

“This is something we've been campaigning hard for and is a key issue for the community. This will help make the area safer for everyone.”

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said he was pleased that local parties came together to get the pedestrian crossing completed.

A site visit today between Lisnasharragh councillors, DfI & Council officials. A new pedestrian crossing to Cherryvale Park on the Ravenhill Rd will be started this financial year.



See what happens when people work together, things get done. Local politics working for residents. pic.twitter.com/PDDUOy08xf — Cllr Brian Smyth (@Briansmyth99) June 3, 2021

"A new pedestrian crossing to Cherryvale Park on the Ravenhill Road will be started this financial year. See what happens when people work together, things get done. Local politics working for residents.

"It is not often that councillors from four different political parties are able to come together and work they way we have been doing and the results speak for themselves."

Alliance councillor Michael Long added: "Local representatives from across the political parties in Lisnasharragh have been campaigning for this for a number of years and it will be a major bonus for the local area.

"The Ravenhill Road has always been a difficult road for pedestrians to cross with the high volumes of traffic and occasional high speeds of some cars. This crossing will now improve safety for pedestrians and local residents and really is a positive success."

It is hoped that the new pedestrian crossing will be completed within the next year.