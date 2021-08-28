Whitla Hall to offer first vaccine jabs this weekend

WHITLA Hall at Queen's University Belfast is open this weekend to offer the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to those who have not yet received it.

The hall will offer a walk-in service on Saturday (August 28) and Sunday (August 29) from 10am to 6pm.

The latest pop-up vaccination centre opens after more than 12,000 people came forward to receive their first dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Health’s Big Jab Weekend, which also saw the mass vaccination centre inside the SSE Arena close for the final time as it moves to a smaller facility in the arena’s rear car park.

Latest figures from the Department of Health this week reveal a rise in the number of new positive cases in West, South and East Belfast for the week August 16 to 22.

The West Belfast postcodes of BT11, BT12, BT13 and BT17 saw 1,031 new positive cases recorded – up from 848.

East Belfast (BT4, BT5, BT6) recorded 405 new positive cases – up from 382 – while the South Belfast postcodes of BT7, BT8, BT9 and BT10 recorded 380 new cases – up from 357.

The North Belfast postcodes of BT14 and BT15 saw a slight drop in new cases with 371 recorded – down from 409.

Vaccines are also available at your local community pharmacy.

Those aged over 18 or those who are pregnant or believed to be pregnant are encouraged to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is being administered in Medicare Pharmacy at Forestside Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, if you are aged over 40, it is recommended that you receive the AstraZeneca jab, which is available at most pharmacies.

The following pharmacies in South Belfast are continuing to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who have yet to be jabbed:

Williamson's Chemist, Finaghy Road South

Hartes Pharmacy, Finaghy Road South

Finaghy Pharmacy, Upper Lisburn Road

Balmoral Pharmacy, Upper Lisburn Road

Medicare Osborne, Lisburn Road

Windsor Pharmacy, Lisburn Road

Clear Pharmacy, Lisburn Road

Stranmillis Pharmacy

Boots, Sandy Row

Medicare Fitzroy, Ormeau Road

Ormeau Park Pharmacy

Cowzers Pharmacy, Ormeau Road

Clear Pharmacy, Mount Merrion

Rosetta Pharmacy

Newberry Ltd, Carryduff

You can book online (if available in chosen pharmacy) or phone the pharmacy to make an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccination.