SPAR Craic 10K goes worldwide this year

AS the last of the Quality Street and Roses are eaten and selection boxes emptied of their sugary contents, New Year training can get underway as the annual St Patrick’s Day SPAR Craic 10K goes global – and virtual in 2021.

Belfast city’s urban race is inviting runners, not only from Belfast – but from across the world – to lace up to take part, as 2021 will see the introduction of a SPAR Craic 5k and 1K route, giving as many runners as possible a chance to get out on our Patron Saint’s day.

Pre-pandemic, up to 2,000 runners would gather outside City Hall in Belfast on March 17 to paint the town green for the SPAR Craic 10K, but in the interests of safety organisers are moving this year to a virtual event.

The silver lining on that cloud is that we can now bring the St Patrick’s Day message of bridge-building, peace promotion and living in each other’s shelter to the global Irish family.

No matter what timezone you are in, on St Patrick’s Day, you can track and log your time and run via social media using the hashtag #CRAIC10K. Those who complete their run can record their times via a Garmin or Fitbit device and screenshot their results to the SPAR Craic 10K Facebook page.

All participants who complete and verifies their St Patrick’s Day run will receive a finisher’s medal. Charity partner, Marie Curie Cancer Care, will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Registration fee per person until January 31 2021 is £10 and from February 1 until March 17 will be £15. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com