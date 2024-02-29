SPAR Craic 10k registrations sell out in record time

THE full house signs are now up as the 2024 SPAR Craic 10k has sold out in record time.

All 4500 places have been snapped up and now all that remains is for those registered to make their final adjustments ahead of the race that is now just a matter of weeks away.

The 2024 SPAR Craic 10k is the biggest 10k in the North and for those taking part, they can avail of protein milk at the finish line, courtesy of Avonmore.

This year’s event has seen the capacity of 4500 reached before Sunday’s early bird deadline, highlighting the excitement building to what promises to be the best SPAR Craic 10k yet.

Organisers have been overwhelmed by the level of interest in the race and are also delighted to welcome back Avonmore as a sponsor for the eighth year.

“Avonmore Protein Milk are delighted to be part of the 2024 Spar Craic 10k,” said Alan Lowry, Commercial Manager NI at Avonmore.

“This is the eighth year that we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Registration for this year's SPAR Craic10k is now closed. Over 4600 runners have registered.



Pack Collection begins Wed 13th-Sat 16th March.



We'll run waiting list for anyone who is still hoping to register. To be added to the list email a.dickinson@aisling-events.com pic.twitter.com/Y31qRmyHF2 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 28, 2024

Thousands of runners will set off from Belfast City Hall on St Patrick’s morning, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run.

As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

