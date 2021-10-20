WATCH: SPAR Mount Eagles Post Office ‘much-needed’ for local community

A NEW Post Office in the popular SPAR in Mount Eagles has been welcomed as a ‘much-needed’ facility for the local community.

The service, which is now fully operational is the latest addition to the SPAR store in Mount Eagles Square, which recently won ‘Best Convenience Store’ in Best of the West 2021.

The Post Office is open seven days a week and offers a range of services including UK and International postage, collect and return, everyday banking and bill payment.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker, who has helped work to secure the facility welcomed its addition for the local community.

“When I first came in as a councillor, I worked with the shop to get a postbox outside. It took a while but it has been a massive success,” he said.

“The idea of a post office has came from that. It is a massive asset for the local area. Mount Eagles alone has 750 houses and then you take in Lagmore which is over 2,500 homes and a population of over 7,000 people.

“It is an area the size of towns like Kilkeel and you look at all the facilities a place like that has compared to here.

“To have such an amenity is brilliant and fair play to everyone involved in securing it.

“A post office is a great facility for people. It is much-needed and adds to other great facilities in the area such as a 3G pitch and it is another stepping stone to providing more for the local community.

“The SPAR is an amazing shop. During the COVID pandemic, they really stepped up and helped keep people safe and did so much for the local community which will always be remembered. It is a great family business and they are great people.”

Mount Eagles Post Office

61 Mount Eagles Square

Belfast, BT17 0GY

Tel: 028 9062 1477

