Special City Hall event in support of Cervical Cancer Awareness Day

A SPECIAL event in support of Cervical Cancer Awareness Day was hosted at Belfast City Hall on Monday night.

The event, which was hosted by Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe alongside the Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, saw City Hall lit up in the colour teal to raise awareness.

Andersonstown Councillor Áine McCabe said: “This event is in recognition and support of Cervical Cancer Day.”

It was an inspiring and emotional event as Irish health care campaigner Vicky Phelan was honoured.

“Tonight is two-fold,” said Cllr McCabe. “It is about the support and awareness of cervical cancer and it’s also about recognising a woman who was very much an activist.

“I wanted to do something when Vicky Phelan had passed in November. I spoke in council at that time, and we acknowledged the formidable women that Vicky Phelan had been in terms of speaking her own truth to power, about the cervical cancer scandal in the 26 counties and what happened there.”

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week event hosted in Belfast City Hall which was lit up teal in support. Official figures show record numbers of women have not attended a screening, so a message to all you inspirational women out there, please be careful and don't neglect yourself. pic.twitter.com/LerCTpn79z — Cllr Nichola Bradley (@NicholaBradley) January 25, 2023

Cancer Focus NI were present at the event and spoke about the range of services they provide to cancer patients and their families. The charity provides care and support services, a range of cancer prevention programmes, fund scientific research into causes and treatments and campaign for better health policies.

Cllr McCabe continued: “We need to be doing more, for women’s health generally and for many of the cancers that women experience solely.”