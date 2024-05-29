Specsavers' sights firmly fixed on Best of the West

WITH voting underway, all eyes are firmly fixed on this month's Best of the West as the competition heats up.

With that in mind, Specsavers Park Centre are once again delighted to be involved with the event. The optician and audiologist experts have been a staple of the West Belfast community since they opened their doors at the Park Centre in 2012.



Specsavers have continued their long-standing sponsorship of the award with the store's Optometry Director Matthew McKinney believing the prestige that local businesses and individuals can achieve from the awards are "fantastic".

The store director also believes that the awards are the perfect example of appreciation for the special businesses and people that West Belfast has to offer.



“We have been on board with the Best of the West for many years, it is such a great awards event that shows gratitude and supports the hard work that goes on in the local community,” said Matthew.

“In the past number of years, it has been tough for everyone and whatever Specsavers can do to support and recognise the amount of effort hard-working local businesses put into the community is really just fantastic.

"Most of our customers are from West Belfast and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Best of the West this year once again.

“It is something that we always look forward to attending when it pops up on the calendar and we are looking forward to this year’s event once again.”

Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists can be found at The Park Centre, Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN. They can be contacted on 028 9026 8680 or alternatively check out their website here.

You can cast your vote via the newspaper or online at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2024.

The winners will then be announced at a mammoth community celebration planned for the Balmoral Hotel on Friday 21 June.